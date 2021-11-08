WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? – Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
A NIGHT OF GIGGLES — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Greg Proops, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 8,911 New COVID-19 Cases, 47 Deaths
The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.READ MORE: Suspension Upheld For Michigan Doctor In Medical Marijuana Case
After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.
Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#1010).MORE NEWS: City Rolls Out Detroit Alerts 365, Free Emergency Notification System For Detroiters
Original airdate 11/13/2021.