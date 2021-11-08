WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
AMY GUMENICK (“ARROW”) GUEST STARS – We have majestic mini horses, laughing lassies, burglar birds, a cat who wonders if dog food is as exciting as dogs make it seem to be, charging chickens, bathing bears, and dolphins who can really bust out some pretty amazing aerial maneuvers.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 8,911 New COVID-19 Cases, 47 Deaths
Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Amy Gumenick and commentary by Carmen Hogdson, Brandon Rogers, Mikalah Gordon, and Brian Cooper (#206).READ MORE: Suspension Upheld For Michigan Doctor In Medical Marijuana Case
Original airdate 11/13/2021.MORE NEWS: City Rolls Out Detroit Alerts 365, Free Emergency Notification System For Detroiters
Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.