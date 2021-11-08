(CBS DETROIT)– The city of Detroit rolling out a brand new notification system that alerts residents of emergency situations immediately directly to their phones.

“If I can do anything to make my community safer and served better than that’s what we’re going to do,” said Detroit Homeland Security & Emergency Management Deputy Director Hilton Kincaid.

Officials with Detroit’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management says, that’s why they keep upgrading and finding new technology that will serve the community better.

On Monday along with other city of Detroit emergency branches, they announced the Detroit Alerts 365.

“This system will allow us to send out urgent and emergency notification to our residents, to the people who work here as well as the visitors to the city of Detroit,” Kincaid said.

Notifications can be received via cell phone, text, email, social media and landline, and sent in the user’s preferred language.

The system can reach people across the city in moments alerting them of critical information.

“Fire advisories, hazardous material spills, power lines down or natural disasters,” said Detroit Fire Department Community Relations Chief James Harris.

Officials say with all the recent flooding’s in the area catching many people off guard, this technology is critical.

“The system is only as good as the number of people who sign up to receive the messages that’s why I encourage all residents to take advantage of this free system,” said Detroit Police Department Captain Brandon Lewis.

Users have the ability to sign up for alerts based on preference such as severe weather or crime only or all emergencies. They can also be alerted of activity in specific neighborhoods.

To register for Detroit Alerts 365, individuals should visit www.detroitmi.gov/DHSEM and click on the Detroit Alerts 365 logo, or text DetroitAlerts365 to 99411.

CodeRed Mobile Alert App

Individuals can download the mobile app and receive notifications based on their current location. This would enable residents to receive emergency alerts if they are in any area where an alert has been issued, including another area of Detroit or any area of the country they are visiting that uses the CodeRED emergency alert system.

The CodeRED Mobile Alert App is a free download on The App Store and Google Play.

