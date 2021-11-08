WALKER – Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
ABBY AND GALE FACE OFF AT THE SIDE STEP – Walker (Jared Padalecki) invites Gale Davidson (guest star Paula Marshall) to participate in the chili cookoff at the Side Step to try and make amends after years of their families feuding, however, Abby (Molly Hagan) isn’t too pleased with the gesture.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 8,911 New COVID-19 Cases, 47 Deaths
Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) work on reconciling their relationship when she comes home after her deep undercover operation.
Joel Novoa directed the episode written by Arron Carew & Blythe Ann Johnson (#203).READ MORE: Suspension Upheld For Michigan Doctor In Medical Marijuana Case
Original airdate 11/11/2021.
Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.MORE NEWS: City Rolls Out Detroit Alerts 365, Free Emergency Notification System For Detroiters