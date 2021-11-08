ALL AMERICAN – Monday, November 8, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
NEW PATHS – With Spencer (Daniel Ezra) having to make yet another big decision, he chooses to spend time with the most important people in his life.
Olivia (Samantha Logan) tries to balance her desire for intimacy with the commitment she made with herself regarding her sobriety.
Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) is worried about his recruitment possibilities and turns to Billy (Taye Diggs) for advice.
Asher (Cody Christian) contemplates his next move and finds inspiration from someone unexpected.
Meanwhile, Grace (Karimah Westbrook) is fed up with Billy’s behavior and decides to confront him.
Kelli Williams directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty. (#403).
