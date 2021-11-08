  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:All American, CW

ALL AMERICAN – Monday, November 8, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

NEW PATHS – With Spencer (Daniel Ezra) having to make yet another big decision, he chooses to spend time with the most important people in his life.

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 8,911 New COVID-19 Cases, 47 Deaths

Olivia (Samantha Logan) tries to balance her desire for intimacy with the commitment she made with herself regarding her sobriety.

Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) is worried about his recruitment possibilities and turns to Billy (Taye Diggs) for advice.

READ MORE: Suspension Upheld For Michigan Doctor In Medical Marijuana Case

Asher (Cody Christian) contemplates his next move and finds inspiration from someone unexpected.

Meanwhile, Grace (Karimah Westbrook) is fed up with Billy’s behavior and decides to confront him.

Kelli Williams directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty. (#403).

MORE NEWS: City Rolls Out Detroit Alerts 365, Free Emergency Notification System For Detroiters

Original airdate 11/08/2021.