  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    04:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:AAA, aaa michigan, Auto, automobiles, gas prices, Michigan, Michigan Gas Prices

 (CBS Detroit) –  Michiganders are continuing to pay more at the pump.

According to AAA Michigan, the current state average is at $3.43 as of Monday — an increase of $1.43 from this time last year.

READ MORE: Detroit Organization Awarded $25K Grant To Encourage More Girls In Engineering, STEM Programs

The prices also jumped 16 cents from last week and set an new 2021 high.

READ MORE: U.S. Land Border Reopens To Vaccinated Canadians After More Than A Year

AAA says supply and demand and skyrocketing crude oil prices are causing the increase at the pump.

MORE NEWS: Metro Detroit Kicks Off First Full Week Of COVID Vaccine Clinics For Children Ages 5-11

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.