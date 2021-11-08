(CBS Detroit) – Michiganders are continuing to pay more at the pump.
According to AAA Michigan, the current state average is at $3.43 as of Monday — an increase of $1.43 from this time last year.
The prices also jumped 16 cents from last week and set an new 2021 high.
AAA says supply and demand and skyrocketing crude oil prices are causing the increase at the pump.
