DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – Michigan State Police say an 8-year-old boy who was kidnapped in Pennsylvania was found safe in Detroit over the weekend.

According to a series of tweets from MSP, the Second District Special Investigation Section (SIS) was contacted by the Pittsburgh Police Department to assist with the search of the child.

Pittsburgh police, who identified the 8-year-old as Delon Napper, said the child was reportedly taken from his mother’s home on Friday by “a known person who does not have custody of the child.”

WWJ reports SIS was contacted following suspicions that Delon would be in the Detroit area with his father’s girlfriend and possibly his father.

State police said the investigation led SIS detectives to a location on Detroit’s west side, where authorities rescued Delon. The child was checked by EMS and is in good health. He has since been reunited with his mother.

According to Pittsburgh police, Troy Graham-Napper was arrested by MSP on a warrant for interfering with custody and endangering the welfare of the child.

SIS is conducting interviews and lodged Graham-Napper on behalf of Pittsburgh police pending extradition.

MSP say two other people were arrested for resisting and obstructing police. They are lodged “pending a review of a investigators report by the Wayne County Prosecutor,” read a tweet.

