(CBS DETROIT) – A woman in Washtenaw County felt “scared, freaked out, and sick” after winning $1 million playing Michigan Lottery’s Cash Game instant game.
The lucky player, who decided to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at the 7-Eleven, located at 39390 Ecorse Road in Romulus.
“I have a few stores I like to buy tickets at, and the 7-Eleven is one of them,” said the 50-year-old player. “I have been playing the Cash Game because I’ve been getting quite a few winners. I won $30 and decided to buy three more tickets. I didn’t win on two of them but hit $1 million on this one! “As soon as I saw the star symbol and the ‘1MIL’ prize, I felt freaked out, scared, and sick instantly. It was such an overwhelming feeling to win!”
The player chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum of about $634,000 rather than annuity payments totaling $1 million.
She says she plans to buy a brand-new car for the first time ever, share with family, and then save the remainder.
“This is an incredible blessing. I’ve had some health issues, and things have been tough, but this means I won’t feel any more financial burdens for a long time,” said the player.
