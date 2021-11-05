(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 10,094 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 90 deaths on Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,157,606 and 22,474 deaths as of Nov. 5.READ MORE: Monroe Street Drive-In Announces Opening Weekend Movie Titles
Friday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Wednesday, Nov. 3. Over the two days (Thursday and Friday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 5,047 per day.
The deaths announced Friday includes 48 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.READ MORE: MDOT: Here's A List Of Weekend Construction In Metro Detroit
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
In the state, as of September 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Kellogg's Strike Continues In Battle Creek
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.