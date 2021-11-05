(CBS DETROIT) – “We’re just out here trying to get as much attention out here as we can,” said Mike Cramutolo, a machine operator and part-time crew leader for Kellogg’s.

Mike Cramutolo has worked at Kellogg’s for ten years.

“I love this job,” said Cramutolo. “I have actually got to know the people here on strike more, and I’m actually feeling a lot closer to them than I was when I was inside.”

All members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Union, or BCTGM, are fighting to block a system that would prevent some employees from receiving full benefits and earning a pension. As they go into week five, it’s getting more real.

“It’s a financial hardship, but my family has been preparing for this,” said Cramutolo.

It’s a strike workers say has been a long time coming.

Earlier this week, union leaders sat down with Kellogg’s for the second time to negotiate their contract.

Kellogg’s is offering their “last best final offer,” and some highlights include:

Increasing wages for all employees, including transitional and legacy workers

Increasing the pension multiplier and enhanced benefits for all employeesAfter the last day of negotiations,

Kellogg Co. released a statement saying, “this is our ‘last best final offer’ to the union. We asked the union to allow our employees to vote the offer.”

The union immediately rejected the offer and said they would not put it before employees for a vote.

The company remains ready and willing to consider any realistic offers from the union.

Although, with no agreement though union workers are starting to see the effects.

Cramutolo says he hasn’t received a paycheck in six weeks due to COVID-19 before the strike.

When thinking about how this affects his two daughters at home, Cramutolo said, “There has been an impact, but I have actually gotten a lot more time with them, so it’s kind of a nice balance.”

