Animal Group Takes Action After Rare Baby Albino Squirrel Found In Macomb CountyA rare sighting in Macomb County has animal groups scrambling to help out.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel Remaining Cashless After Fully Reopening Nov. 8 To Those VaccinatedOfficials say the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will remain cashless on the Detroit side after fully reopening Monday to vaccinated travelers going to Canada.

General Motors To Idle Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant For 3 Months, Report SaysGeneral Motors will idle its Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant for about three months over the next year.

Detroit Opening COVID Vaccine Appointments For Children Ages 5 To 11 Starting Nov. 8With doctors' offices receiving an overwhelming amount of calls from parents for vaccines, local counties and health clinics are opening, and the City of Detroit is one of them.

State Officials Say Service Line Replacement Work In Benton Harbor To Begin Next WeekResidents can expect to see construction within the city as Meeks Contracting Services begin to replace lines funded by a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant.

Beaumont Staff Vaccinate Own Kids 1st, Hopes To Ease Parents Vaccine Worries As Health System Prepare For Vaccine Clinic Next WeekBeaumont Health will begin offering the FDA/CDC approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at its Beaumont Service Center and Beaumont Hospital, Troy clinics to children 5 to 11-years-old beginning Friday, Nov. 12. Today staff members had their kids vaccinated in hopes of encouraging other parents to do so.