CBS Detroit) – General Motors will idle its Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant for about three months over the next year, according to a Detroit Free Press report.
The first shutdown will start at the end of December. The shutdowns are meant to allow modifications to equipment for future products.
The news outlet reported the company is preparing the plant to build the GMC Acadia SUV, which is currently made at its Tennessee Spring Hill Assembly Plant.
Last month, the company pledged to unseat Tesla and become the electric vehicle market share leader in U.S., although no time frame was given at the time. The Detroit automaker plans to have more than half of its North American and China factories be capable of making electric vehicles by 2030.
However, the global computer chip shortage cut into third-quarter profits at General Motors, as well as Ford, with both companies having to temporarily close factories, pinching supplies on dealer lots.
GM’s earnings fell from $4 billion last year as sales slumped and the company lost market share in the U.S., also its most profitable country. Revenue for the quarter plunged 25% to $26.78 billion.
With the expected improvement in chip supplies, GM increased its full-year net income guidance to a range of $8.1 billion to $9.6 billion. In the second quarter it had forecast $7.7 billion to $9.2 billion for the year.
