(CBS Detroit) – Officials say the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will remain cashless on the Detroit side after fully reopening Monday to vaccinated travelers going to Canada.
The Canadian site will continue to accept cash tolls through the end of the year, at which cash it will switch to a cash-free method.READ MORE: Animal Group Takes Action After Rare Baby Albino Squirrel Found In Macomb County
According to a press release posted on Twitter, travelers can sign up for a Nexpress account, load their account and receive toll discount on every trip.READ MORE: General Motors To Idle Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant For 3 Months, Report Says
“It will be great to see our customers again and we offer our thanks for the patience shown as we continue to navigate through this global pandemic together,” Neal Belitsky, Detroit-Windsor Tunnel president, said in the press release. “We are happy to announce that we are reopening border travel to the U.S. through the tunnel to vaccinated, nonessential travelers, and we will be working with our partners in the U.S. and Canadian governments to ensure a safe return to service.”MORE NEWS: Detroit Opening COVID Vaccine Appointments For Children Ages 5 To 11 Starting Nov. 8
