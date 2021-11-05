(CBS Detroit) – Daylight saving time (DST) ends on Sunday, Nov. 7, which means our clocks will go back an hour, or as they say “fall back.”

According to Cleveland Clinic, whether we lose or gain an hour, we can still feel sleepy and sluggish. One study, published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, concluded that the time change could disrupt the circadian rhythm, which affects our sleep quality and quantity. That disruption typically occurs the Monday after the time change, with no significant difference the following week.

Additionally, the time change could increase the risk of heart attacks, mood disorders, and car accidents, according to the National Sleep Foundation.

“The human circadian system does not adjust to annual clock changes. Sleep becomes disrupted, less efficient, and shortened. DST forces our biological clocks out of sync with the rising and setting of the sun (the sun clock). The link between our biological clock and the sun clock has been crucial to human health and well–being for millennia,” read a position statement from the National Sleep Foundation, which is recommending a permanent standard time.



Here are some health tips as you adjust from DST to standard time this Sunday.

Practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing or meditation to help assure you will get a good night’s sleep.

Set your clock in advance the night before so that you are prepared for the time change on Sunday and can start adapting as soon as you wake up.

Make sure you get natural daylight exposure, especially in the morning, to help your internal clock adjust. Try to go outside on Sunday after the time change.

Prioritize Sleep and nap if needed. A short nap of 20–30 minutes early in the day may help boost your alertness and combat daytime sleepiness.

History of daylight saving time

According to the Department of Energy, the United States adopted daylight saving time — often mistakenly pluralized as “daylight savings time” — toward the end of World War I and during World War II.

In 1966, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act, which established uniform dates for observing daylight saving time.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) oversees time zones and observance of daylight saving time. According to the department, Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and most of Arizona do not observe the time change.

If a state chooses to observe daylight saving time, it must begin and end on the federally mandated dates.

