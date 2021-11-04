MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — A guilty plea is likely in federal court in the fatal stabbing of a young woman at a central Michigan apartment building, records show.
Kaden Gilbert, 21, has been in custody for about a year since the death of Nangonhs Massey, 21, in Mount Pleasant. A man was also stabbed.
A charge of second-degree murder was filed Tuesday in federal court in Bay City. It was labeled a criminal “information,” which means a guilty plea is expected on Nov. 10.
The case is in federal court because the stabbing occurred on an American Indian reservation.
Court filings indicate that Gilbert has a history of mental illness. The government in March said it would not seek the death penalty, which is sometimes available in homicides prosecuted under federal law.
