BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 56-year-old construction worker has been hospitalized after the arm on a boom truck he was operating struck overhead electrical wires in western Michigan.
The truck caught fire Thursday afternoon at a home construction site in Blendon Township, and the worker was electrocuted while trying to mitigate the damage, the Ottawa County sheriff’s office said.
He was in critical condition at a hospital.
No other injuries were reported.
A utility company had to de-energize the wires to allow firefighters to put out the fire on the truck, according to the sheriff’s office.
Blendon Township is west of Grand Rapids.
