BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 56-year-old construction worker has been hospitalized after the arm on a boom truck he was operating struck overhead electrical wires in western Michigan.

The truck caught fire Thursday afternoon at a home construction site in Blendon Township, and the worker was electrocuted while trying to mitigate the damage, the Ottawa County sheriff’s office said.

He was in critical condition at a hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

A utility company had to de-energize the wires to allow firefighters to put out the fire on the truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

Blendon Township is west of Grand Rapids.

