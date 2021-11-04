(CBS DETROIT) – Two men are behind bars after Detroit Police say they were caught red handed in an illegal dumping bust.

It happened Wednesday afternoon near Meyers and Eaton and the city’s west side.

Police say the men were caught on-camera dumping over 100 tires.

The men were taken to Detroit Detention Center and their truck was seized.

The suspects were both fined $10,000 for the crime.

Detroit Police Chief James White says officers are cracking down on illegal dumpers.

“If you dump in our city you’re going to go to jail,” Chief White said.

“We’re going to use technology. We’re going to use good old fashion policing. We’re going to use surveillance to make sure that we apprehend you and get you off the streets. This is absolutely, unacceptable,” the chief continued.

City officials say there’s a proper way to dispose heavy loads. Contact the Department of Public Works for more information and how to unload debris.

