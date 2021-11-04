EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS Detroit) – Michigan State University Police are continuing their search for 18-year-old Brendan Santo, who was last seen on Oct. 29.
On Thursday, university police said the investigation has led to focusing on the Red Cedar River, which is in close proximity to Santo's last known location.
Police said they are also investigating other possibilities.
It is not believed Santo intended to harm himself and no foul play is suspected in his disappearance, according to authorities.
Santo was visiting friends at MSU and was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall shortly before midnight, police said. It’s possible that he intended to walk to the Brody Neighborhood.
He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, and last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black t-shirt, black baseball hat and white Converse high-top shoes.
“The Santo family has asked us to share their thanks to everyone who has participated in the search and shared information. They encourage community members to continue to keep their eyes open and provide tips or information to investigators,” read a statement from MSU police.
Anyone with information can submit tips by calling 844-99-MSUPD or emailing tips@police.msu.edu.
