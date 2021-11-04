(CBS Detroit) – The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) announced it has created a webpage that focuses on air quality-related activities at Stellantis facilities.
Stellantis, formally Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, has multiple facilities in Southeast Michigan, including Detroit, Trenton, Warren and Sterling Heights. The webapage includes links and information about each location.
"In order to provide the public with an accessible way to see what EGLE's Air Quality Division is doing in regard to air quality inspections, tests, permits and outstanding violations and enforcement actions, if applicable, the comprehensive Stellantis webage was recently launched," read a statement from EGLE.
According to the webpage, “Many locations have processes with air emissions and must comply with air quality rules and regulations, have air permits, and have regular inspections by EGLE staff.”
Click here to view the Stellantis webpage.
