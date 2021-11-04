(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that a portion of I-94 will close this weekend to replace the Frontenac Street overpass.
Crews will be replacing the original 1954 overpass.
MDOT officials say the work will require closing both directions of I-94 between M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) and I-75.
The closure will start at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, and the closed portion is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8.
During this closure, MDOT says westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue), the westbound Gratiot Connector, and northbound I-75 back to westbound I-94.
Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75, the eastbound Gratiot Connector and northbound M-3, to eastbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) back to eastbound I-94.
