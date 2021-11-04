DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – Good news for community events at Joe Dumars Fieldhouse in Detroit as the popular site for athletes reopened Thursday.
The event space first opened nearly two decades ago and operated in a 100-year-old building until it was forced to close due the pandemic.
Pickup basketball can now play on the hardwood once again with local basketball legend Glover Earnest leading the space.
According to The Detroit News, pickup basketball runs Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. through 11 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 11 p.m. Court rentals are during off-hours on Monday and Tuesday, and before pickup basketball on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
