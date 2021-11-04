Michigan Will No Longer Tax Tampons, Other Feminine ProductsMichigan will no longer apply the 6% sales tax to tampons and other menstrual products under legislation signed on Nov. 4 by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Benton Harbor On Edge As Lead Water Crisis PersistsFree water distribution sites are a fixture of life in the majority Black city in the southwestern corner of Michigan, where almost half of the nearly 10,000 residents live below the poverty line. For three years, tests of its public water system revealed elevated levels of lead.

MSU Police: Investigation Into 18-Year-Old's Disappearance Leads To Red Cedar River, No Foul Play SuspectedIt is not believed 18-year-old Brendan Santo intended to harm himself and no foul play is suspected in his disappearance, according to authorities.

Ford Is First Major US Automaker To Mandate VaccinesFord will mandate vaccines for its 32,000 US salaried employees, a spokesperson for the company said on Nov. 3.

Two Men Arrested In Detroit Illegal Dumping BustPolice say the men were caught on-camera dumping over 100 tires.

MDOT: Portion Of I-94 To Close In Detroit This Weekend For Overpass Bridge WorkThe Michigan Department of Transportation announced that a portion of I-94 will close this weekend to replace the Frontenac Street overpass.