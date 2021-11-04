(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced crews are almost complete with the first phase of the M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) rebuilding project and will require additional lane closures in the city of Roseville to complete paving the rebuilt road.
Macomb
CITY:
Roseville
ROADWAYS:
M-3 (Gratiot Avenue)
12 Mile Road
WEEKEND CLOSURE BEGINS:
Friday, Nov. 5, 2021
7 p.m.
WEEKEND CLOSURE REOPENS:
Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021
8 p.m.
PHASE 1 PROJECT COMPLETION DATE:
Late Fall 2021
Late 2022
Here are the times, dates, and locations of the closures that will happen:
9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 – 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5:
Weather permitting, M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) will have only one lane open in each direction between 11 Mile Road and 13 Mile Road.
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 – 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6:
Weather permitting, northbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) will be reduced to one lane from 11 Mile Road to 13 Mile Road.
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 – 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7:
12 Mile Road will be closed at M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) and additional side streets may be temporarily closed while paving crews work through the intersection.
8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 – 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7:
Southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) will have only one lane open from 13 Mile Road to 11 Mile Road.
7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6:
The westbound I-696 exit ramp to M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) will be closed.
For more information on the Gratiot Avenue rebuilding project, visit here.
