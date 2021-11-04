  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gratiot Avenue, lane closures, M-3, MDOT, paving lanes, roseville

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced crews are almost complete with the first phase of the M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) rebuilding project and will require additional lane closures in the city of Roseville to complete paving the rebuilt road.

COUNTY:

READ MORE: Michigan Will No Longer Tax Tampons, Other Feminine Products

Macomb

 

CITY:

Roseville

 

ROADWAYS:

M-3 (Gratiot Avenue)

12 Mile Road

 

WEEKEND CLOSURE BEGINS:

Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

7 p.m.

 

WEEKEND CLOSURE REOPENS:

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021

8 p.m.

 

PHASE 1 PROJECT COMPLETION DATE:

Late Fall 2021

 

OVERALL PROJECT END DATE:

READ MORE: Benton Harbor On Edge As Lead Water Crisis Persists

Late 2022

 

Here are the times, dates, and locations of the closures that will happen: 

 

9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 – 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5:

Weather permitting, M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) will have only one lane open in each direction between 11 Mile Road and 13 Mile Road.

 

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 – 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6:

Weather permitting, northbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) will be reduced to one lane from 11 Mile Road to 13 Mile Road.

 

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 – 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7:

12 Mile Road will be closed at M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) and additional side streets may be temporarily closed while paving crews work through the intersection.

 

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 – 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7:

Southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) will have only one lane open from 13 Mile Road to 11 Mile Road.

 

7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6:

The westbound I-696 exit ramp to M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) will be closed.

 

For more information on the Gratiot Avenue rebuilding project, visit here.

 

MORE NEWS: MSU Police: Investigation Into 18-Year-Old's Disappearance Leads To Red Cedar River, No Foul Play Suspected

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.