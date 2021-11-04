  • WWJ-TV

(CBS Detroit) – Ford is unveiling it’s all new, but retro looking, 1970s concept electric pickup truck.

The company calls it the F-100 eluminator concept vehicle and says it has zero tailpipe emissions.

The vehicle is based on a heritage 1978 F-100 pickup. It boats 480 horsepower, all-wheel drive and electric propulsion via two powerful electric motors.

