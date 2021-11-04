DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – DTE Energy says it is planning a five-year $7 billion investment in Southeast Michigan’s electric grid.
According to a press release, the investment includes increased automation, self-healing circuits, pole maintenance, tree trimming and projects that modernize the grid's oldest infrastructure. Additionally, the company is planning pilot projects to study the cost and benefits of non-wire alternatives — energy storage and burying existing overhead power line in residential areas.
The investment was detailed in a filing with the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) in September.
“This visionary plan recognizes that our customers’ homes and businesses interact with the electric grid in ways we couldn’t imagine just 20 years ago, and the future of mobility is being revolutionized again in Michigan through electrification, all of which means the grid we share must be adapted to the 21st century,” says Jerry Norcia, president and CEO of DTE Energy. “Much of our grid was designed and built more than a century ago, providing customers the energy required for a much simpler day-to-day life.”
This comes after massive power outages were reported throughout the region amid severe storms during the summer.
In August, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel urged DTE, as well as Consumers Energy, to increase the credits offered to customers who suffered losses because of outages. At that time, nearly 1 million homes and businesses reported losing power following a storm.
In September, DTE said it would spend $70 million through 2023 on top of $190 million set aside for tree trimming each year.
In the press release, the company says the investments "will minimize more costly outages and allow DTE to build and operate a clean, affordable, reliable, resilient, and accessible grid that will support the evolving needs of its customers and the State of Michigan well into the future."
