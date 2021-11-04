Detroit Native, Former US Rep. Barbara-Rose Collins Dies At 82Former United States Rep. Barbara-Rose Collins, the first Black woman from Michigan elected to Congress, has died.

Year Later, Guilty Plea Likely In Woman's Fatal Stabbing In Mount PleasantA guilty plea is likely in federal court in the fatal stabbing of a young woman at a central Michigan apartment building, records show.

Worker Electrocuted After Truck Strikes Electrical Lines In Ottawa CountyA 56-year-old construction worker has been hospitalized after the arm on a boom truck he was operating struck overhead electrical wires in western Michigan.

Detroit Fire Department Awards Civilian Citation Award To Neighbors For Saving Mom And Small Kids From House FireOn August 14, 2021 Victoria Witherspoon smelled smoke then realized her home was on fire. She grabbed her 3 month old and 1 1/2 year old and attempted to escape from an upstairs door. She was too far up to jump so neighbors came to their rescue. The 4 neighbors were honored by Detroit Firefighters today for saving their lives.

Detroit Police Seek Information On Suspect In Attempted ArsonThe Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance locating a suspect wanted in connection to an attempted arson.

Michigan Will No Longer Tax Tampons, Other Feminine ProductsMichigan will no longer apply the 6% sales tax to tampons and other menstrual products under legislation signed on Nov. 4 by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.