(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance locating a suspect wanted in connection to an attempted arson.
On Sunday, Oct. 31, at about 9:20 p.m. a suspect approached a home located in the 18900 block of Mark Twain.
The suspect then threw a bottle filled with accelerant and cloth through a front window.
Police say that the suspect returned to the house two more times that same day.
No one was injured.
The male was last seen wearing all gray clothing and black and white Nike shoes.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department's Arson Unit at 313-596-2940 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
