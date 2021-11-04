(CBS Detroit) – A Clarkston man is now in jail after spending the weekend on a crime spree.

The man was identified as 26-year-old Aaron Maple.

Authorities say Maple stole tip jars from five different locations around Pontiac and Independence Township.

According to WWJ, Maple’s crime activities began Saturday at Aaron’s Rent-to-Own store in Pontiac, where he attempted to steal a 50-inch TV.

Police say he entered the store in a ski mask and tried to steal Samsung TV before being confronted by employees, WWJ reported. He took off in a gold Ford Focus.

Police were then called a half hour later at the Pita Way at Sashabaw Road in Independence Township. Employees reported someone grabbing the tip jar from the counter and taking off in a Ford Focus.

Authorities say a man matching Maple’s description attempted to steal a tip jar from Ray’s Fish and Chicken in Pontiac before taking off in a “tan station wagon-type vehicle,” the radio station reported. Another tip jar was also taken within an hour at the Rocket Restaurant and Pizzeria in Pontiac.

Maple was arrested after his mother called the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, reporting that her son was the driver of the Ford Focus and would turn himself on Sunday, which he did.

Maple is being charged with larceny, retail fraud and fleeing from a police officer.

