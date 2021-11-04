  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMRelief from Inflammation
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Comfort Station, Plymouth, Plymouth Police Department, Sexual Assault, Wayne County

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (CBS Detroit) – A teen is in custody after police say he attempted to sexually assault a woman in a downtown Plymouth restroom.

According to the Plymouth Police Department, the 15-year-old hid in the Comfort Station restroom on Sunday at 736 Penniman Avenue. Police say when a woman entered and exited her stall, she was attacked while the suspect tried to sexually assault her.

READ MORE: Joe Dumars Fieldhouse Reopens In Detroit After Closing Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

The victim fought off the teen, who ran toward Kellogg Park and then toward Union Street, police said in a facebook post.

READ MORE: Your Favorite Comfort Foods Are Getting More Expensive

Police say the teen lives outside the Plymouth community and will be facing charges.

MORE NEWS: Ford Unveils 1970s-Inspired Electric Pickup Truck

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.