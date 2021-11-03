(CBS Detroit) – UPS is looking to hire thousands of people ahead of the holidays.
With openings in Livonia, Howell and Madison Heights, the company is holding its virtual “UPS Brown Friday” hiring event starting Thursday, Nov. 4.READ MORE: Michigan House Approves Controversial Bill Banning 'Race Or Gender Stereotyping' From Curriculum
Warehouse worker, delivery driver and driver helper positions are available.READ MORE: Election 2021: Duggan Reelected, Dearborn Elects First Arab-American Mayor, Proposals Pass In Detroit, Ann Arbor
For more information, visit www.jobs-ups.com.MORE NEWS: MCCA Votes In Support Of Issuing Refund Checks To Michigan Drivers
