MCCA Votes In Support Of Issuing Refund Checks To Michigan DriversAccording to a statement from the association, details on the specific refund amount per vehicle, as well as proposed timeline and logistics, will be announced in the next few weeks.

Here's What It's Like To Live In One Of Charlie Munger's Windowless DormsBillionaire Charlie Munger's controversial plans for a massive, windowless dorm at the University of California, Santa Barbara has left many wondering, how is this even possible? The answer is the University of Michigan Munger Graduate Residence Hall.

Nonbinary Designation Added For Michigan Driver's LicensesStarting Nov. 10, Michigan residents will be able to have a nonbinary sex designation on their driver's license or state identification card.

Michigan Reports 9,764 New COVID-19 Cases, 137 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

With Approval Announced, Local Mom Excited 6 & 8-Year-Olds Can Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19Local mom says she’s been waiting for approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids. She’s hoping with the approval things can head in the direction of normalcy.

GOP Chair Funds Michigan Ballot Drive To Toughen Voting LawThe primary funder of a ballot drive to toughen Michigan's voter identification law and restrict mass mailings of unsolicited absentee ballot applications is Ron Weiser, chairman of the state Republican Party.