LANSING, Mich. (CBS Detroit) – A hot button issue has found its way to the Michigan House.
The House passed a controversial bill banning the teaching of "implicit race or gender stereotyping" in Michigan schools.
According to The Detroit News, Republicans who supported House Bill 5097 say it would combat bias in classrooms. However, it sparked outrage for Democrats, who refused to vote and viewed it as a tool to remove teaching of institutional racism and genocide.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Andrew Beeler (R-Port Huron), received a 55-0 vote.
