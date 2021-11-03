(CBS DETROIT) – The safety and welfare of animals is a mission Buddy’s Pizza is dedicated to.

Since 2014, the pizzeria has been working with Michigan Humane to help furry friends find a forever home.

“When you pick these up, your donation goes directly to Michigan Humane,” said Buddy’s Chief Operating Officer Katy Dean.

“It goes to a great cause to find homes for other animals in the shelters.”

In celebration of Buddy’s 75th anniversary, the restaurant is bringing back a treat for your four-legged family.

Buddy Bones is an all-natural, veterinarian-approved canine treat made from multi-grain pizza dough.

“Not only do we get to utilize some dough that will otherwise be wasted, we also sell these in order to raise donations and funds for Michigan Humane at our Buddy’s locations,” Dean said.

Over the last seven years, Buddy’s helped Michigan Humane raise nearly $40,000.

This year, the partnership continues.

“Yeah, the pets really love them and you know what’s great is they’re actually a nice, healthy treat for dogs,” Dean said.

“So it’s nice to be able to pick-up a pizza for the family and then also pick-up some treats for the dog right and to also be able to donate to a great cause like Michigan Humane.”

Buddy Bones are now available at all Buddy’s locations with a $2 cash donation per bag.

