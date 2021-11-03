OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS Detroit) – Novi, Walled Lake and Commerce Township have lifted their boil water advisory Wednesday.
The advisories were put in place after a report of a water main break Sunday in the area of 14 Mile and Drake roads.
According to the Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner, the notice ended at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday.
The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) says it conducted water quality testing to determine the water safe to consume, cook with and meet all Safe Drinking Water Act regulations. Two rounds of testing were required.
"Results for each of the two rounds of water quality testing have come back clear and the boil water advisories for Commerce Township, Novi and Walled Lake have been lifted, effective immediately," read a statement from GLWA.
Cheryl Porter, chief operating officer for Water & Field Services at GLWA, says on Tuesday that crews were able to isolate the valves and were excavating the area around the damaged pipe to begin repairs.
Porter says once the repairs were complete, crews would be on-site through early next week to “pressure test, disinfect and flush the main and then conduct water quality testing as part of its standard procedure.”
“GLWA will conduct a full analysis to determine the cause and any further assessments needed once all work is complete,” Porter says in a statement Tuesday.
Click for more information from Novi, Walled Lake and Commerce Township.
