(CBS DETROIT) – A 60-year-old woman died on Tuesday, Nov. 1, after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Eight Mile Road in Southfield.
The incident happened on Eight Mile Road at Lahser Road.
Southfield police say that the driver of the vehicle stopped and tried to help the woman.
Police also confirmed that the light was green when the accident happened.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.