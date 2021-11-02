LANSING, Mich. (CBS Detroit) – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Tuesday that residents will be able to select non-binary — marked with an “X” — as the sex on their driver’s license and state ID cards.
The new option will become available Nov. 10.
“I am proud to support Michiganders across the state who for many years have called on the Department of State to provide a non-binary sex marker on their ID that matches their lived reality,” Benson said in a press release. “We have been working toward this goal since 2019, when we first removed the barriers for residents to change their sex marker in order to help protect their safety and accurately reflect their identity.”
Residents who would like to change their sex marker to "X" will be able to at any Secretary of State office being Nov. 10.
This comes after the U.S. Department of State announced it is working to allow Americans to select non-binary on their passports.
State officials said 20 other states and the District of Columbia have a non-binary option for driver's license and IDs.
