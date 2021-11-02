(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that bridge and road work will require I-75 to be closed in Oakland County this weekend.
This closure includes southbound I-75 to close from I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road) to M-102 (Eight Mile Road), while northbound I-75 will close from 8 Mile to 14 Mile roads.READ MORE: Michigan SOS: Non-Binary Option For Michigan Driver's Licenses, ID Cards Available Beginning Nov. 10
During the closure crews will complete paving operations and the demolition of the Stephenson Highway bridge, along with other road work.
The closure will begin at 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, and end by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8.READ MORE: Protest Held For 11-Year-Old Black Boy Traumatize After Pittsfield Twp. Officer Points Gun, Handcuffs Him
Crews will begin closing ramps at 9 p.m. and start lane closures at 10 p.m.
All traffic will be detoured to M-1 (Woodward Avenue) during the closure.
For more information on the closure, visit here.MORE NEWS: City Of Benton Harbor Hosting Water Resource Fair; Distribution Of Free Bottled Water Continues
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.