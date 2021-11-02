  • WWJ-TV

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – Changes to the Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) are being finalized.

DDOT transport routes will be updated and made available online and in print. Routes that aren’t listed will continue their current operations.

The changes are expected to be temporary and go in effect on Nov. 15.

For more information, visit detroitmi.gov/news/ddot-november-2021-service-changes.

