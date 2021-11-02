  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    04:30 AMPaid Program
    05:00 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Detroit, Detroit politics, Election, Proposal E, Proposal R, Proposal S, Vote

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – Proposals are on the ballot this election and three have a big implication on Detroit’s future governing.

Proposal R would allow a task force to be created to study the idea of reparations, which were part of a larger proposal in the August primary ballot.

READ MORE: Detroit Department Of Transportation Bus Routes Temporarily Changing

Proposal E would decriminalize the possession and therapeutic use of entheogenic plants, also known as hallucinogenic or magic mushroom-like plants. This would follow the progressive tone around drugs Michigan has taken in the last few years after the legalization of marijuana.

READ MORE: Michigan SOS: Non-Binary Option For Michigan Driver's Licenses, ID Cards Available Beginning Nov. 10

The last proposal — Proposal S — would change the language that prohibits citizens from changing ordinances or propose rule changes that uses city funds. This means residents would be allowed to help set spending limits.

MORE NEWS: Protest Held For 11-Year-Old Black Boy Traumatize After Pittsfield Twp. Officer Points Gun, Handcuffs Him

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.