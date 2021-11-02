DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – Proposals are on the ballot this election and three have a big implication on Detroit’s future governing.
Proposal R would allow a task force to be created to study the idea of reparations, which were part of a larger proposal in the August primary ballot.
Proposal E would decriminalize the possession and therapeutic use of entheogenic plants, also known as hallucinogenic or magic mushroom-like plants. This would follow the progressive tone around drugs Michigan has taken in the last few years after the legalization of marijuana.
The last proposal — Proposal S — would change the language that prohibits citizens from changing ordinances or propose rule changes that uses city funds. This means residents would be allowed to help set spending limits.
