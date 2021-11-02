BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (CBS Detroit) – The City of Benton Harbor will be hosting a Water Resource Fair Thursday to discuss health impacts of lead and available resources to help reduce or eliminate lead from homes.

According to a press release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the fair will be 4-7 p.m., Nov. 4, at the Benton Harbor Housing Commission/Virgina Edwards Community Center, 721 Nate Wells Drive. Those attending are asked to wear a mask.

Masks will also be available at the event.

Some of the resources available will include health services, food assistance, water use instruction, nutrition options and information on lead.

“Events like what’s taking place in Benton Harbor can disrupt life and routines and cause residents to experience a variety of emotions including fear for their health and their family’s health, stress and frustration,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said in a press release. “It can make even everyday challenges more difficult for some people, so we want to make sure City of Benton Harbor residents are aware there is support available either over the phone or in person.”

The event is a collaborative effort including information and representatives from local community organizations, City of Benton Harbor, Berrien County Health Department, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, MDHHS and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“Many of us this past year have already experienced unprecedented challenges as a result of the pandemic, on top of our normal day-to-day stressors,” said Dr. Debra Pinals, MDHHS medical director for Behavioral Health and Forensic Programs. “When you add to that an environmental crisis that disrupts daily routines it can create overwhelming feelings of fear, uncertainty and anxiety. That kind of stress can have impacts on mental and physical health. We encourage you to connect with loved ones and learn about your local community resources – make sure to seek help when it’s needed.”

Additionally, distribution of free bottled water will continue with MDHHS and volunteers.

To arrange water delivery to homebound or residents without transportation in Benton Harbor, contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The upcoming schedule for bottled water pickup is:

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 3 – 6 p.m., (Water loaded into vehicles by volunteers)

Thursday, Nov. 4

Ebenezer Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain Avenue, 10 a.m. – noon.

Brotherhood of All Nations, 1286 Monroe Street, 4-6 p.m.

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 4.-6 p.m. (Self-service)

Friday, Nov. 5

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Self-service)

Saturday, Nov. 6

Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.,

Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 769 Pipestone Street, 4-6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 7

Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Avenue, 3-5 p.m.

Brotherhood of All Nations, 1286 Monroe Street, 4-6 p.m.

