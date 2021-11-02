  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – Three people have been injured after a train hit a car in Detroit on Monday night.

The incident happened at the train crossing near Seven Mile and Mount Elliot.

According to the Detroit News, the three people were driving in a Chevrolet Camaro that seemed to have gone past the train crossing despite the lights. The car was then t-boned by the train.

The three individuals, two males, and a female were transported to Detroit Receiving Hospital to be treated for injuries.

No further information regarding the incident has been released at this time.

