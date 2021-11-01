Donate Electronics At Detroit Zoo, Receive Free AdmissionThe Detroit Zoological Society will be collecting electronics on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 for America Recycles Day, to help limit the electronic waste that will end up in landfills.

State Giving Up After Port Huron Fights COVID-19 CaseA state agency said it will dismiss a COVID-19 workplace violation against Port Huron after the city aggressively fought the case and revealed questionable acts by an inspector.

The Pope Francis Center Moves Homeless Services To TCF Nov 1 For Winter MonthsLike it did last year, Pope Francis Center will temporarily shift its daily food and support services to the TCF Center’s lower floor. The expanded space gives staff and volunteers the ability to serve hot, nutritious meals and provide shower, laundry and other services to more people while meeting COVID-19 safety protocols.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Calls For Insurance Refunds For DriversOn Monday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for refunds to be swiftly issued to drivers who pay for unlimited coverage of medical bills in car crashes.

Novi, Walled Lake, Commerce Township Issue Boil Water Advisory Following Water Main BreakNovi, as well as Commerce Township and Walled Lake, have issued a boil water advisory following a report of a water main break on Sunday.

Macomb, Oakland County Residents Affected By June Floods Can Apply For Food Assistant PaymentGov. Whitmer announced that low-income residents in Macomb and Oakland County, who were affected by the floods in June 2021, will be able to apply for a food assistance payment if they did not receive food assistance benefits during July 2021.