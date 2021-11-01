OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS Detroit) – If you still have some leftover candy from the weekend, and don’t know what to do with it, how about sending it to troops?
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is launching its 12th annual "Treats for Troops" initiative. The sheriff's office is accepting leftover, or extra, Halloween candy to send to troops overseas.
The candy collections starts Monday, Nov. 1, through Friday, Nov. 5.
Candy can be dropped off until 4 p.m. at any of the following Oakland County Sheriff’s Office locations:
- Headquarters, 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Building 38E, Pontiac
- Brandon Township Substation, 15 South St., Ortonville
- Commerce Township Substation, 2401 Glengary, Commerce Township
- Highland Township Substation, 165 N. John St., Highland Township
- Independence Township Substation, 6560 Citation Drive, Independence Township
- Orion Township Substation, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion
- Oxford Township Substation, 310 Dunlap Road, Oxford
- Rochester Hills Substation, 750 Barclay Circle, Rochester Hills
