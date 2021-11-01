(CBS DETROIT) – Before you head out to the polls, clerks across the state are urging voters to contact your local clerk’s office to check on your polling location to make sure it has not changed due to Covid.

Once you arrive at the polls be prepared to wear a mask and social distance.

You will be asked to show your id, but it’s not required for registered voters.

You can still cast your ballot, but you will be asked to sign an affidavit.

If you are not registered, you can still do so on Election Day at your local clerk’s office.

There you can register and cast your ballot in the same day.

If you still have an absentee ballot, it’s too late to mail off, so the best practice is for you to drop it off in person at the clerk’s office or at a drop box.

Make sure your ballot is signed and sealed before delivery.

If you’ve already submitted your ballot and would like to make changes, it’s too late to spoil the ballot for alterations.

That deadline passed Friday.

To view a sample ballot, find your polling location or to track a ballot visit https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us.

Polls open Tuesday at 7:00 am and will close at 8:00 pm.

If you’re in line by 8:00 pm, then you still have a right to vote.

