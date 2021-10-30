NANCY DREW – Friday, November 5, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
OCCULT OF PERSONALITY – After a major setback in the Frozen Hearts case, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) asks Temperance (guest star Bo Martynowska) for help with an occult approach to getting answers from a murder suspect.
Meanwhile, the Bobbsey entanglement creates a world of trouble for Ace (Alex Saxon), and George (Leah Lewis) has a long-overdue confrontation with someone from her past.
Also starring Scott Wolf, Maddison Jaizani, and Tunji Kasim.
Ruben Garcia directed the episode written by Melinda Hsu Taylor and Leilani Terrell (#305).
Original airdate 11/5/2021.
Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.