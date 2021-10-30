  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    04:00 AMOrigins
    04:30 AMAnimals Unleashed
    05:00 AMPaid Program
    05:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Legends Of The Hidden Temple

LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE – Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

LET’S ROCK – Cristela Alonzo hosts this new adult version of “Legends of the Hidden Temple” where four teams of contestants compete for the right to run through Olmec’s temple for $25,000.

READ MORE: Study Says Workers Leaving Jobs That Are Not Remote

Tensions run high as the teams tackle a scandalous new legend to win the temple run and chance at the grand prize (#104).

READ MORE: Study: Detroit Ranks 96th In Places To Trick-Or-Treat

Original airdate 10/31/2021.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Health Department Recommends Best COVID Safety Practices Ahead Of Halloween

Every episode of LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.