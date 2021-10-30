LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE – Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
LET’S ROCK – Cristela Alonzo hosts this new adult version of “Legends of the Hidden Temple” where four teams of contestants compete for the right to run through Olmec’s temple for $25,000.READ MORE: Study Says Workers Leaving Jobs That Are Not Remote
Tensions run high as the teams tackle a scandalous new legend to win the temple run and chance at the grand prize (#104).READ MORE: Study: Detroit Ranks 96th In Places To Trick-Or-Treat
Original airdate 10/31/2021.MORE NEWS: Michigan Health Department Recommends Best COVID Safety Practices Ahead Of Halloween
Every episode of LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.