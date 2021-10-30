DC’S STARGIRL – Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
SEASON FINALE — As Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) unleashes the final part of his master plan, Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson), and the JSA band together to take him down once and for all.
Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, and Hunter Sansone also star.
Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#213).
Original airdate 11/2/2021.
Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.