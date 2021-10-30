Study Says Workers Leaving Jobs That Are Not RemoteAccording to Indeed Hiring Lab, job searches in child care, food service and home health have dropped nearly 8% in the last few months.

Study: Detroit Ranks 96th In Places To Trick-Or-TreatThe study, conducted by WalletHub, weighed factors including friendliness, weather and number of costume stores.

Michigan Health Department Recommends Best COVID Safety Practices Ahead Of HalloweenThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is recommending all Halloween activities stay outdoors and to avoid congregating in groups.

'I see hope': Ypsilanti Nonprofit Offering Second Chance To Those Formerly Incarcerated Through FarmingA Michigan nonprofit is taking an unusual approach to help people who were formerly behind bars by offering them a chance to learn about farming.

Ann Arbor School District Will Be Closed Monday Nov. 1 Due To Recent Increase In Student/Staff AbsencesDue to a recent increase in staff and student absences, Ann Arbor Public School District will be closed on Monday Nov 1. Administers say this will help them provide a solid next step in the process, ensuring classrooms are properly staffed, etc.

Michigan Reports 8,078 New COVID-19 Cases, 122 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.