LEGACIES – Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

PEACE – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) wrestles with her reality.

Alaric (Matthew Davis) entrusts the Super Squad to work together.

Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie) confides in Landon (Aria Shahghasemi).

Meanwhile, MG (Quincy Fouse) divulges some important information to Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Finch (guest star Courtney Bandeko) sees a different side to Josie (Kaylee Bryant).

Chris Lee, Ben Levin and Leo Howard also star.

The episode was written by Bret Matthews & Sylvia Batey Alcalá and directed by Jeffrey Hunt (#320).

Original airdate 11/4/2021.