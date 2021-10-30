MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 9:30pm on CW50
MAGIC FUN FOR EVERYONE — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists, and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.
Magicians featured in this episode include Hans Klok, Tommy Wind, Kyle Marlett, Michael Turco, Nick Lewin, Alexandria Duvivier and Ed Alonzo (#710).
Original airdate 7/17/2020.