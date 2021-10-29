  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    04:00 AMOrigins
    04:30 AMAnimals Unleashed
    05:00 AMPaid Program
    05:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Employment, Indeed Hiring Lab, job searching, remote work, work from home

(CBS Detroit) – A new study shows many workers are ditching jobs that can’t be done remotely.

According to the Indeed Hiring Lab, job searches in child care, food service and home health have dropped nearly 8% in the last few months.

READ MORE: Study: Detroit Ranks 96th In Places To Trick-Or-Treat

Meanwhile, searches for remote jobs are surging.

READ MORE: Michigan Health Department Recommends Best COVID Safety Practices Ahead Of Halloween

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: 'I see hope': Ypsilanti Nonprofit Offering Second Chance To Those Formerly Incarcerated Through Farming

 