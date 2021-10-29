Ann Arbor School District Will Be Closed Monday Nov. 1 Due To Recent Increase In Student/Staff AbsencesDue to a recent increase in staff and student absences, Ann Arbor Public School District will be closed on Monday Nov 1. Administers say this will help them provide a solid next step in the process, ensuring classrooms are properly staffed, etc.

Michigan Reports 8,078 New COVID-19 Cases, 122 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer vetoes stricter voter ID, election billsMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday vetoed Republican-sponsored legislation that would have toughened in-person voter identification rules and required people to include additional information, such as their driver's license number on absentee ballot applications.

Michigan Appeals Court Again Vacates Restrictions On Ballot DrivesThe Michigan Court of Appeals on Friday again struck down major changes to the state's ballot drive law, including a limit on how many voter signatures can come from any one region.

Michigan Teacher On Hunger Strike To Put Light On Climate ChangeA teacher in southwestern Michigan said he's on a one-week hunger strike outside his school to draw attention to climate change.

Former Michigan Contractor Gets 5 Years For Unemployment Insurance FraudA former contractor for the state of Michigan has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for helping orchestrate a $3.8 million fraud scheme involving money intended to help unemployed people during the coronavirus pandemic.