Southfield (CW50) – Inside Oakland and Macomb County, Teacher’s Pet is on a mission to help both our community’s at-risk youth and hard-to-adopt shelter dogs become better together.

The program pairs at-risk youth with shelter dogs to help the dogs learn better behavior, communication, and training skills. On the other side, the dogs help these youth form relationships, give them a purpose, teach them how to take care of something, and instill invaluable character traits that can empower them to lead highly influential and successful lives.

The program consists of various multi-week workshops.

During these workshops, youth will:

Participate in positive, reward-based dog training

Help modify dogs’ behavior

Increase dogs’ chances of becoming adopted

Ensure dogs can remain in their homes permanently

Improve their impulse control and patience

Meet twice a week (for two hours each time) at various schools and juvenile facilities throughout Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties

To help fund this program, Teacher’s Pet puts on a special events. This year’s Havanese Nights event, emceed by CW50’s Chief Meteorologist Karen Carter, will take place on November 5th at The Treasury in Pontiac.

The event offers a variety of activities, including an auction, casino, crafts, a marketplace, as well as food and drinks.

This is a paid ticket event, and pricing can be found at teacherspetmi.org

Amy Johnson, Director of Teacher’s Pet, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the organization’s youth/shelter dog program, and their upcoming Havanese Nights event on November 5th.

Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50