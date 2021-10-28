  • WWJ-TV

By Logan Tesmer
Southfield (CW50) – Inside Oakland and Macomb County, Teacher’s Pet is on a mission to help both our community’s at-risk youth and hard-to-adopt shelter dogs become better together.

The program pairs at-risk youth with shelter dogs to help the dogs learn better behavior, communication, and training skills. On the other side, the dogs help these youth form relationships, give them a purpose, teach them how to take care of something, and instill invaluable character traits that can empower them to lead highly influential and successful lives.

The program consists of various multi-week workshops.

During these workshops, youth will:

  • Participate in positive, reward-based dog training

  • Help modify dogs’ behavior

  • Increase dogs’ chances of becoming adopted

  • Ensure dogs can remain in their homes permanently

  • Improve their impulse control and patience

  • Meet twice a week (for two hours each time) at various schools and juvenile facilities throughout Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties

To help fund this program, Teacher’s Pet puts on a special events. This year’s Havanese Nights event, emceed by CW50’s Chief Meteorologist Karen Carter, will take place on November 5th at The Treasury in Pontiac.

The event offers a variety of activities, including an auction, casino, crafts, a marketplace, as well as food and drinks.

This is a paid ticket event, and pricing can be found at teacherspetmi.org

Community Connect Host Lisa Germani, with Amy Johnson, Director of Teacher’s Pet

Amy Johnson, Director of Teacher’s Pet, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the organization’s youth/shelter dog program, and their upcoming Havanese Nights event on November 5th.

